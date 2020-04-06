State issues guidance for consumers, businesses for payment options to slow COVID-19 spread

Gov. Brian Kemp has issued guidance to consumers and businesses about how to handle transactions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Consumers should:
Use contactless payment options, such as Apple Pay or tap and pay, when available.
Clean payment cards using soap, hand sanitizer or alcohol after each use.
Maintain control of cards, whenever possible, rather than handing it to the merchant.
If asked for a signature, PIN, or other information at the payment terminal, use their own pen or stylus if possible.
If using home delivery services, pay in advance through a website, app or telephone.
Businesses and ATM owners should:
Clean and disinfect terminals frequently and implement some changes to the process to reduce customer use of the equipment.
Follow manufacturer guidelines to protect and care for payment terminals.
Use 60% or higher alcohol-based hand sanitizer, card reader cleaners, alcohol-based disinfectant wipes without bleach or glass cleaner.
Clean checkout and payment terminal areas frequently or after each transaction, if possible. Consider all touch points such as PIN pads, checkout dividers, counters and self-checkout lanes.
When cleaning the terminal, do not clean the electrical connections and plugs.
Never spray any product directly onto the terminal. Use a cloth or wipe that has been sprayed instead.
Kemp’s shelter-in-place order allows for the suspension of the use of PIN pads, PIN entry devices, electronic capture signature, and any other credit card receipt signature requirements if it is allowed under credit card agency and company agreements. Businesses should make sure EBT card users can use PIN pads.
Kemp worked with the American Transaction Processors Coalition, Georgia Retail Association and Georgia Food Industry Association to issue the guidance.
