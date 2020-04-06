State issues guidance for consumers, businesses for payment options to slow COVID-19 spread

Gov. Brian Kemp has issued guidance to consumers and businesses about how to handle transactions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.



Consumers should:

Use contactless payment options, such as Apple Pay or tap and pay, when available.

Clean payment cards using soap, hand sanitizer or alcohol after each use.

Maintain control of cards, whenever possible, rather than handing it to the merchant.

If asked for a signature, PIN, or other information at the payment terminal, use their own pen or stylus if possible.