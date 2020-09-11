Newsmakers in Business: Gaddy, Holland earn fiduciary designation

Managing partner and financial advisers Shane Gaddy and Hunter Holland of Strong Gaddy Lee Wealth Management Group have recently completed the Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor designation from the National Association of Plan Advisors.
The NAPA CPFA credential demonstrates the designee’s knowledge, expertise and commitment to working with retirement plans.
“This designation exemplifies our commitment to making servicing our clients top priority,” said Gaddy.
Strong Gaddy Lee Wealth Management group helps clients diversify and manage their assets utilizing a financial planning approach in order for them to achieve their financial goals.