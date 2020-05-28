Webinar focuses on paycheck program, loan forgiveness. Here’s how to view

A webinar on how businesses can best use Paycheck Protection Program loans and ensure forgiveness is set for Tuesday, June 2.



The program, set for 10-11 a.m., will feature a question-and-answer session with University of Georgia Small Business Development Center consultants, according to a Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce press release.

Those interested can register for the Zoom teleconference online. Participants will receive a confirmation email with the dial-in number and meeting ID number.

The paycheck program, administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration, began April 3 as a way for the government to issue potentially forgivable loans to cover 2 ½ months of payroll, rent, mortgage interest and utility bills.

It has been funded in two economic stimulus bills passed by Congress.

So far, as of May 23, some 4.4 million loans totaling $511 million have been approved nationally, SBA regional administrator Ashley Bell said.

In Georgia, 134,566 loans totaling nearly $14 billion have been approved, Bell said.