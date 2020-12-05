Warehouse space proposed off White Sulphur Road

A developer hopes to build about 60,000 square feet of warehouse space off White Sulphur Road, and the proposal will go to the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board Tuesday, Dec. 8.



The applicant, developer Nemrod Ovis LLC, is asking to annex about six acres at the intersection of Navajo Circle and White Sulphur Road into the city with a zoning of light industrial. Plans include about 60,000 square feet of warehouse or office buildings, with each building ranging from 7,500 to 18,500 square feet in size, according to city documents.

James Irvin of Baldwin-based Foothills Land Design, the engineer for the project, said it is not known yet what type of work would be done at the property.