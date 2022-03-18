Visited Lakeshore Mall’s selfie museum? The clock is ticking on your chance

Less than six months after opening inside Lakeshore Mall with the intent of luring young blood back to the struggling locale, Mugshotz selfie museum is turning out the lights April 16.
According to owner William Mahnken, the self-service photo studio has accrued some unexpected bills — including those for electricity, which have run much higher than initially anticipated — that have encroached on Mugshotz’s capital.
While foot traffic is on the rise, with February ranking the best month for business and March on pace to surpass it, Mahnken said he and his wife, Shannan Mahnken, felt it more prudent to close rather than gambling with their finances.
“We weren’t able to reach that breaking point in order to stay open,” William Mahnken said. “I felt like we were reaching the end of the pandemic to the point where people were freely coming in, but right now with the situation overseas (in Ukraine) and gas prices going up, people aren’t spending quite as much, and we felt that that’s probably going to last for a little while. So there’s no sense in sinking money into something that may not work.”
Mahnken said it’s quite possible Mugshotz will reopen sometime in the future. Some of the props for the various selfie booths will be available for purchase April 18-24, but some will be put away in storage until the selfie museum’s ultimate fate is determined. Prospective buyers can also place bids on the props before they go on sale.
“Hopefully someday we’ll be able to restart again,” Mahnken said.
In the meantime, Mahnken said he plans to return to his roots as an actor, screenwriter and YouTube personality.
Although teenagers were Mugshotz’s target audience, Mahnken said that’s the demographic they’ve seen the least; the concept has been most popular with middle-aged and older adults, father-daughter duos and families with small children.
Mahnken said the absence of teenagers may have been due to a lack of awareness, or the reality that “a lot of people just don’t shop at the mall anymore.”
Looking back, Mahnken said he has no regrets. Having lived in Lumpkin County for the last several years, the couple hadn’t explored much of Gainesville prior to opening Mugshotz and are grateful for the local connections their first joint business venture afforded.
“We’ve met so many great people; Gainesville is such a great place,” Mahnken said. “We were hoping that, by opening here, we’d be able to bring more attention to the city and more entertainment to the area; unfortunately, we weren’t able to do that.”Selfie-takers wanting to visit the studio in its final days can find business hours and pricing information online.