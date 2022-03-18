Visited Lakeshore Mall’s selfie museum? The clock is ticking on your chance

While foot traffic is on the rise, with February ranking the best month for business and March on pace to surpass it, Mahnken said he and his wife, Shannan Mahnken, felt it more prudent to close rather than gambling with their finances.



“We weren’t able to reach that breaking point in order to stay open,” William Mahnken said. “I felt like we were reaching the end of the pandemic to the point where people were freely coming in, but right now with the situation overseas (in Ukraine) and gas prices going up, people aren’t spending quite as much, and we felt that that’s probably going to last for a little while. So there’s no sense in sinking money into something that may not work.”

Mahnken said it’s quite possible Mugshotz will reopen sometime in the future. Some of the props for the various selfie booths will be available for purchase April 18-24, but some will be put away in storage until the selfie museum’s ultimate fate is determined. Prospective buyers can also place bids on the props before they go on sale.