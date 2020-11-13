These 7 large retailers are closed for Thanksgiving this year, but they’re still offering Black Friday deals

With Black Friday around the corner, several large retailers are pulling back on the reins a little and closing their brick-and-mortar stores Thanksgiving Day.

Instead of welcoming crowds of people starting on Thanksgiving for a jam-packed day of Black Friday shopping deals — which could post a health threat because of the pandemic — several companies have extended their holiday sales before or after Friday, Nov. 27.

Home Depot announced in a press release Sept. 9, that it would hold a Black Friday savings season, lasting from early November to the end of December. Target made a similar statement, noting that it will take a different approach and offer deals for the entire month of November to help ensure a safe and stress-free shopping experience.

Here’s what to expect from other stores this Black Friday. Closing times on Black Friday have not been listed, as they will vary from store location to store location: