These 7 large retailers are closed for Thanksgiving this year, but they’re still offering Black Friday deals
111320 BLACKFRIDAY 1
Best Buy is one of several large retailers that will not be open on Thanksgiving this year, as the Black Friday shopping season ramps up. Photo courtesy: Best Buy, via AP

With Black Friday around the corner, several large retailers are pulling back on the reins a little and closing their brick-and-mortar stores Thanksgiving Day.  

Instead of welcoming crowds of people starting on Thanksgiving for a jam-packed day of Black Friday shopping deals — which could post a health threat because of the pandemic — several companies have extended their holiday sales before or after Friday, Nov. 27. 

Home Depot announced in a press release Sept. 9, that it would hold a Black Friday savings season, lasting from early November to the end of December. Target made a similar statement, noting that it will take a different approach and offer deals for the entire month of November to help ensure a safe and stress-free shopping experience.  

Here’s what to expect from other stores this Black Friday. Closing times on Black Friday have not been listed, as they will vary from store location to store location: 

Best Buy 

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26: Closed 

Black Friday, Nov. 27: Open 5 a.m.  

Black Friday deals: Now until Black Friday 

Online shopping: Bestbuy.com 

Belk 

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26: Closed 

Black Friday, Nov. 27: Open 7 a.m.  

Online shopping: Belk.com 

Home Depot 

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26: Closed 

Black Friday season: Lasts through Dec. 31 

Regular store hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 

Online shopping: Homedepot.com 

Kohl’s 

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26: Closed 

Black Friday, Nov. 27: Open 5 a.m.  

Black Friday week: Deals both online and in-store Sunday, Nov. 22 through Friday, Nov. 27 — excluding Thanksgiving Day for in-person shopping 

Online shopping: Kohls.com 

Lowe’s 

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26: Closed 

Black Friday, Nov. 27: Open 6 a.m. 

Online shopping: Lowes.com 

Target 

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26: Closed 

Black Friday month: All of November with new deals each week 

Regular store hours: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and Sunday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 

Online shopping: Target.com 

Walmart 

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26: Closed 

Black Friday, Nov. 27: Open 5 a.m. 

Black Friday deals: Running now until Nov. 27 

Online shopping: Walmart.com 

