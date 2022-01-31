Publisher of Dawson, Forsyth papers now will also oversee The Times

“The community news industry is changing almost daily as we consistently develop ways to provide our customers with the information they need while remaining financially viable as businesses,” said Morris. “Stephanie has a proven track record of success and has shown she understands the changes taking place in the industry. We are fortunate to have her lead our three local operations.”



Woody will be involved in both revenue generation and content decisions for the three properties. She has been part of the MMM family of businesses for 20 years, working in both Dawson and Forsyth counties.

“I’m incredibly excited to take on this new challenge. Our communities need strong news organizations, and it is vital that we fill that role. We have to explore new opportunities in digital platforms and social media to make sure we are giving our readers the news experience they prefer while maintaining the legacy of excellence created by our traditional newspapers in each market,” Woody said.

“I look forward to becoming involved in Hall County and continuing to be a part of the Forsyth and Dawson communities. This area is my home, and I want to be a part of making it better,” she said.

Woody is a native of Forsyth County, having graduated from North Forsyth High School before attending North Georgia College and State University. She and her husband, Robbie Woody, have four children.

At The Times, Woody initially will be focused on advertising, marketing and revenue generation before expanding into other areas of responsibility. In that capacity she will continue to work with Norman Baggs, who serves as general manager for MMM.