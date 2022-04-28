Need an immunity boost or hangover cure? This new IV bar has an infusion for that

While getting fluids and vitamins through an IV is often specific to the medical setting, Aesthetics 441 “wanted more of a relaxing and spa-like atmosphere,” owner Theresa Panter said. “Because if you’re going to spend an hour here, we want it to be pleasant.”

Panter brings 40 years experience in nursing and 17 in facial aesthetics to the table. Part of the team that launched North Georgia Aesthetics, Aesthetics 441 marks Panter’s first independent venture.

Joining Panter in business is the spa’s infusion specialist — and Panter’s daughter — Haley Lowman.

“I just decided if I didn’t do it now, I wouldn’t,” Panter said. “This is my favorite part of nursing — facial aesthetics. We had a vision, Haley and I, of doing an infusion bar. And so we decided, ‘Let’s do it together, mother-daughter.’”

A registered nurse, Lowman has extensive experience administering IVs in an emergency room setting.

According to Lowman, while the aesthetics side of the spa focuses on helping clients look their best, the infusion lounge aims to help them feel their best, rooted in the belief that health and wellness begins internally.