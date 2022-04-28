Need an immunity boost or hangover cure? This new IV bar has an infusion for that

Nursing a gnarly hangover or just want to pamper yourself in the name of self-love and care? A new local spa has a menu tailored for both.
Opened Feb. 14, Aesthetics 441 and IV Bar offers non-surgical treatments and cosmetic services including injectables, laser treatments, facials, chemical peels, microneedling — and essential vitamins and minerals by way of infusion.
While getting fluids and vitamins through an IV is often specific to the medical setting, Aesthetics 441 “wanted more of a relaxing and spa-like atmosphere,” owner Theresa Panter said. “Because if you’re going to spend an hour here, we want it to be pleasant.”
Panter brings 40 years experience in nursing and 17 in facial aesthetics to the table. Part of the team that launched North Georgia Aesthetics, Aesthetics 441 marks Panter’s first independent venture.
Joining Panter in business is the spa’s infusion specialist — and Panter’s daughter — Haley Lowman.
“I just decided if I didn’t do it now, I wouldn’t,” Panter said. “This is my favorite part of nursing — facial aesthetics. We had a vision, Haley and I, of doing an infusion bar. And so we decided, ‘Let’s do it together, mother-daughter.’”
A registered nurse, Lowman has extensive experience administering IVs in an emergency room setting.
According to Lowman, while the aesthetics side of the spa focuses on helping clients look their best, the infusion lounge aims to help them feel their best, rooted in the belief that health and wellness begins internally.
Among the various “cocktails” of antioxidants featured on the IV bar are Immune Boost, Purely Hydration and Brainstorm, designed to be an antidote for lingering COVID-19 “brain fog.”
According to Lowman, athletes preparing for or recovering from a major sporting event may benefit from Peak Performance, a blend of fluids, Vitamin C and B 1-6, zinc, magnesium and other minerals.
Infused with biotin, the Beauty Infusion is designed to boost hair and nail growth.
And for those who may have “had a little too much fun the night before,” there’s the Hangover Healer.
“Our bags are tailored to what might be going on with you; it can fix things like hair loss, or if you have maybe a respiratory illness or just a common cold,” Lowman said.
Clients can customize their infusions as well as opt for plain and simple fluids without all the add-ons.
While a full transfusion tends to take about an hour, Lowman noted infusion therapy is a more effective and fast-acting way to get one’s recommended dose of vitamins and minerals than oral supplements.
“It’s immediate and it’s straight to the vein, so it doesn’t get lost in the GI tract or anything like that,” she said.
According to Lowman, Aesthetics 441 clients have reported feeling the effects last up to two weeks after their infusion. For general wellness, she recommends infusions as a monthly routine.
“It’s kind of a new way to pamper yourself,” she said.
Those whose experiences with needles have been less than favorable may find comfort in the spa’s simple and relaxing approach, Lowman said.
“If they’re needle-phobic, this might not be the best avenue for them,” Lowman said. “It doesn’t have to be as tense as the hospital setting. We make it very relaxing; you get a pillow, you get a blanket, you can put on your Netflix. I don’t want people to get nervous about it, because a lot of people do get nervous about IV fluids and needle sticks. But we make it more relaxing.”
Panter added: “A few people who are new to infusions have visited our spa, walked out and said, ‘Gosh, that wasn’t so bad.”
According to Panter, all of Aesthetics 441’s staff are medically trained. In addition to Lowman, and Panter’s own credentials as a licensed nurse practitioner, the spa’s lead esthetician is a licensed practical nurse, ensuring the same sterility of a medical facility sans the nerves and tension often associated with a visit to the doctor.
“I don’t think you get the doctor’s office feel when you walk in, but you also feel safe, especially with the staff,” Panter said. “We have the degree to take care of you. We’re unique in the fact that we are fully medical but we wanted people to enjoy their time here in a spa-like atmosphere — and I think we’ve achieved that.”Services, appointments and other Aesthetics 441 and IV Bar information can be found at aesthetics441.com.