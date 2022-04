Need an immunity boost or hangover cure? This new IV bar has an infusion for that

Those whose experiences with needles have been less than favorable may find comfort in the spa’s simple and relaxing approach, Lowman said.

“If they’re needle-phobic, this might not be the best avenue for them,” Lowman said. “It doesn’t have to be as tense as the hospital setting. We make it very relaxing; you get a pillow, you get a blanket, you can put on your Netflix. I don’t want people to get nervous about it, because a lot of people do get nervous about IV fluids and needle sticks. But we make it more relaxing.”

Panter added: “A few people who are new to infusions have visited our spa, walked out and said, ‘Gosh, that wasn’t so bad.”

According to Panter, all of Aesthetics 441’s staff are medically trained. In addition to Lowman, and Panter’s own credentials as a licensed nurse practitioner, the spa’s lead esthetician is a licensed practical nurse, ensuring the same sterility of a medical facility sans the nerves and tension often associated with a visit to the doctor.

“I don’t think you get the doctor’s office feel when you walk in, but you also feel safe, especially with the staff,” Panter said. “We have the degree to take care of you. We’re unique in the fact that we are fully medical but we wanted people to enjoy their time here in a spa-like atmosphere — and I think we’ve achieved that.”

