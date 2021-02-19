Large gatherings at Lanier Islands resort have gloomy 2021 outlook, COO says

Large gatherings, such as conventions, may not happen at Lanier Islands in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on business at the South Hall resort, Chief Operations Officer Grier Todd said Friday.

“We still don’t see the group business coming back yet, even at the end of the year,” Todd said, speaking at the Lake Lanier Islands Development Authority Board meeting on Friday, Feb. 19. “What we’re seeing is the groups that have booked, especially the larger groups of 150 people or more, are rescheduling or canceling.”