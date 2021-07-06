Lakeshore Mall rebounding, but owners not willing to ‘give away’ vacancies

The most noticeable change at the mall at 150 Pearl Nix Parkway is construction of a new Firestone Complete Auto Care, near the old Sears store and overlooking Dawsonville Highway. The 5,700-square-foot, seven-bay tire store is occupying a former parking lot.

Firestone officials couldn’t be reached for comment on the store’s progress or estimated opening.

“I think they’re going to open this year,” Al-Hadidi said.

The Furniture Store has been at the mall in the old J.C. Penney location since March while its location off Browns Bridge Road is under renovation, co-owner Martha Blalock said.

The business hopes to return to the Brown Bridge store within a couple of months, she said.

Al-Hadidi said he has prospects for vacant spots at the mall, as well as for an outparcel next to Firestone, but “nothing serious.”

Still, “there is a lot of interest in the mall because of its location,” he said. “But, as owners, we’re not going to give it away. We really need a fair market rent on the property. If we wait a year or 10 years, we’re just not going to give it away.”