How the pandemic has affected private venues and public events

During the winter, Flowery Branch High School’s marching band recorded its annual Christmas show in the auditorium without an audience.

Having officially opened in the spring of 2020, the New Holland Parlor in Gainesville has only hosted events in a COVID-19 world. Manager Betsy House said the historical space has two 1,500-square-foot floors and a maximum capacity of 100 people. Because of the parlor’s small size and the fact that it didn’t close to the public, House said the pandemic didn’t really affect the business. The parlor held weddings with 50 or less guests, as well as intimate gatherings like baby showers.

“So many people that were already booked somewhere else were told they couldn’t have their wedding,” House said. “They were looking for a place that could accommodate them. They started calling because we were on a smaller scale.”

When booking people, House said she takes into consideration social distancing with tables. On several occasions with older guests, she has designated a spot in a more isolated area of the parlor for them to sit.

Both House and Wayne said they’ve had to turn customers down who have requested large gatherings outside the realm of their protocols.

“If there’s something we’re not comfortable doing, we’ll turn that down,” Wayne said. “We tell them if you can keep the number around 200 to 225, then yes we can do it. But, if you want to do more, this is not the place for you. Eventually, we hope to work our way back to normal. As long as we can take baby steps, doing it smart, that’s our goal, and that should be everybody’s goal.”

Although sales aren’t back to post-pandemic levels, Wayne said he is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. He shared that The Venue is booked every Saturday for the rest of the year. Wayne said he credits a lot of the business’ ability to adapt during the pandemic to its live streaming technology. In January, his staff streamed a 50-person corporate event to California, expanding its reach to hundreds of people.

“We’ve been able to do several of those, and we will continue live streaming after the pandemic,” he said. “I can’t say how thankful we are to be able to get back to what we do best. I’m thankful we can do it the right way and the safe way. And, that’s the most important.”

Hall County public venues also took the brunt of the pandemic, having to cancel or postpone local events like the Jingle Mingle, Christmas on Green Street, Halloween festivities, July Fourth celebrations and more.

Nicole Ricketts, Downtown Gainesville’s Main Street manager, said she remembers being glued to the legislation rolling out last spring, making sure to fill in local businesses on the new protocols in place. Instead of organizing large events that would help increase the sales and traffic of local shops and restaurants, Ricketts had to find other ways to benefit the square.