How the pandemic has affected private venues and public events

When the pandemic hit in March 2020, Jon Wayne, co-owner of The Venue at Friendship Springs in Braselton, shut his events facility down for five months.
Coming into 2020, he said The Venue was gearing up for its “best year to date,” but as everyone in the world found out, fate had other plans.
The building, which normally held weddings, parties and other events, transformed into an empty 40,000-square-foot space.
“It was horrible,” he said. “There were days when we turned music on in the lobby just to have some kind of interaction.”
In August 2020, Wayne opened up The Venue with strict COVID-19 protocols, designating a team of staff to full-time cleaning duty and accepting guests at one-third its normal capacity. Today, he said his business has kept to the same rules.
“I have a crew that does nothing but clean the inside and outside of door handles, and the bathrooms,” he said. “And we’ve got anywhere from 12 to 14 hand sanitizer stations all over the building.”
On a normal Saturday, Wayne said the building’s auditorium can hold up to 600 people. Today, the space can accommodate around 200 with distanced tables that seat a maximum of six guests. Since reopening, Wayne said The Venue has hosted weddings, corporate events, local performances and shows for private and public schools.
During the winter, Flowery Branch High School’s marching band recorded its annual Christmas show in the auditorium without an audience.
Having officially opened in the spring of 2020, the New Holland Parlor in Gainesville has only hosted events in a COVID-19 world. Manager Betsy House said the historical space has two 1,500-square-foot floors and a maximum capacity of 100 people. Because of the parlor’s small size and the fact that it didn’t close to the public, House said the pandemic didn’t really affect the business. The parlor held weddings with 50 or less guests, as well as intimate gatherings like baby showers.
“So many people that were already booked somewhere else were told they couldn’t have their wedding,” House said. “They were looking for a place that could accommodate them. They started calling because we were on a smaller scale.”
When booking people, House said she takes into consideration social distancing with tables. On several occasions with older guests, she has designated a spot in a more isolated area of the parlor for them to sit.
Both House and Wayne said they’ve had to turn customers down who have requested large gatherings outside the realm of their protocols.
“If there’s something we’re not comfortable doing, we’ll turn that down,” Wayne said. “We tell them if you can keep the number around 200 to 225, then yes we can do it. But, if you want to do more, this is not the place for you. Eventually, we hope to work our way back to normal. As long as we can take baby steps, doing it smart, that’s our goal, and that should be everybody’s goal.”
Although sales aren’t back to post-pandemic levels, Wayne said he is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. He shared that The Venue is booked every Saturday for the rest of the year. Wayne said he credits a lot of the business’ ability to adapt during the pandemic to its live streaming technology. In January, his staff streamed a 50-person corporate event to California, expanding its reach to hundreds of people.
“We’ve been able to do several of those, and we will continue live streaming after the pandemic,” he said. “I can’t say how thankful we are to be able to get back to what we do best. I’m thankful we can do it the right way and the safe way. And, that’s the most important.”
Hall County public venues also took the brunt of the pandemic, having to cancel or postpone local events like the Jingle Mingle, Christmas on Green Street, Halloween festivities, July Fourth celebrations and more.
Nicole Ricketts, Downtown Gainesville’s Main Street manager, said she remembers being glued to the legislation rolling out last spring, making sure to fill in local businesses on the new protocols in place. Instead of organizing large events that would help increase the sales and traffic of local shops and restaurants, Ricketts had to find other ways to benefit the square.
As an alternative to Jingle Mingle and Christmas on Green Street, Main Street Manager Nicole Ricketts helped coordinate Light up the Town. The contest asked people to decorate their homes or businesses with lights. Those who won in the five categories received their own private parade.
Ricketts also organized a free History Hunt in downtown Gainesville, which prompted people to solve riddles, fill in missing pieces of history and uncover facts while walking around the city. Because of its success, she plans to relaunch the activity again in May for historic preservation month.
Nikki Perry, Braselton’s tourism director, said the pandemic also forced her to approach events differently. She helped create the Braselton Bonbon Trail, a nearly two-month long event that invited people to visit local retailers and pick up sweet treats from them. The town also held a “Red, White and Blue Redo” on Labor Day weekend in the form of a reverse-parade.
“It was just a really tough year knowing that people needed activities and interactions so badly and not being able to provide that in a way we were used to,” Perry said.
As more people are becoming vaccinated and the weather has warmed, both Perry and Ricketts have started planning for spring and summer outdoor events.
Gainesville will host its annual Mutts on Main pet expo March 27, and downtown Braselton will show outdoor movies on May 22, June 12 and July 24.
Even when the pandemic dies down, Perry said she believes some of the lessons learned from it will still remain.
“I don’t think we will ever look at event planning the same,” Perry said. “We’ll always see hand sanitizer and extra washing stations. I think I’ll be more mindful of public health in the planning of events.”