Here are a few of the companies looking for workers at Gainesville job fair

More than 20 companies are participating, with more expected to sign up, according to the labor department.

Companies include Kubota, Avita, Lee Arrendale State Prison, Goodwill, Koch Farms, Taco Bell and Sherwin-Williams. Employers interested in the fair can register at employgeorgia.com.

If there’s bad weather, the event will be rescheduled to noon-3 p.m. May 5.

The Hall County area’s jobless rate is at 2.5%, up from 2.4% in February but still lower than the 2.9% in March 2021, according to the labor department.