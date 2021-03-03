Hall Chamber’s spring job fair is happening this year. Here are the details

A job fair featuring 50 area employers is set for March 31 at the Gainesville Civic Center.
Spring Job Fair & Career Expo
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 31
Where: Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St.
More info: 770-532-6206
The Spring Job Fair & Career Expo, estimated to attract some 700-plus job seekers, “offers businesses a unique partnership and opportunity to help find the area's best employees,” according to a news release from the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce.
The event is open to the public at no charge. Job seekers can complete applications on site.
A wide range of employers will be at the event, representing sectors from retail to industry.
They include Cottrell, which recently announced a $125 million expansion in Hall, and Fox Factory, which opened a plant in Gainesville last year.
The annual event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, face masks and social distancing are required, says the chamber, which is coordinating the event with Lanier Technical College, Gainesville Area Employers Committee and the Georgia Department of Labor.