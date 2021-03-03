By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Hall Chamber’s spring job fair is happening this year. Here are the details
Attendees interact with employers during the Fall Job Fair and Career Expo at the Gainesville Civic Center on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. - photo by Austin Steele

A job fair featuring 50 area employers is set for March 31 at the Gainesville Civic Center.

Spring Job Fair & Career Expo

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 31

Where: Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St.

More info: 770-532-6206

The Spring Job Fair & Career Expo, estimated to attract some 700-plus job seekers, “offers businesses a unique partnership and opportunity to help find the area's best employees,” according to a news release from the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce.

The event is open to the public at no charge. Job seekers can complete applications on site.

A wide range of employers will be at the event, representing sectors from retail to industry.

They include Cottrell, which recently announced a $125 million expansion in Hall, and Fox Factory, which opened a plant in Gainesville last year.

The annual event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, face masks and social distancing are required, says the chamber, which is coordinating the event with Lanier Technical College, Gainesville Area Employers Committee and the Georgia Department of Labor.

