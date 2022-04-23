The green change this poultry company made in time for Earth Day





It is the company’s first plant in the U.S. to become carbon-neutral certified.

“Gainesville was a perfect place to start as the poultry capital of the world,” said company president Randolph Legg, adding that it is part of a global commitment to make the entire company carbon neutral by 2030.

Before, the company was producing carbon emissions roughly equal to 1,000 homes each year at its Gainesville plant.

Legg said a giant solar canopy over the parking lot is responsible for an 80% reduction in emissions, while most of the rest came mainly from switching to LED lighting and improving insulation. The remaining 5% was achieved by investing in forest conservation projects in North Carolina and Kenya, which effectively amount to energy credits.

Boehringer Ingelheim was founded more than 130 years ago, and it is a leading poultry vaccine manufacturer. Legg said it is one of the four largest animal-health companies in the world and the second-largest in the U.S.

“Our commitment to improving our impact on the earth today will influence and provide a better place for our future generations,” he said. “We're trying to influence others to take as strong a position as we are to impact the environment today and ensure that we have a healthier environment for the future.”



