Give thanks, supply chain issues haven’t struck Thanksgiving food staples

While the store has been told to anticipate shipping delays, Wiley said those issues haven’t cropped up just yet — an advantage of being an independent business, as the products in J&J’s aisles come from multiple suppliers and warehouses, according to Wiley. He noted that these partnerships, which stretch from suppliers in the United States to international suppliers across the pond, helped keep J&J afloat through the pandemic with a wide selection of canned goods.



Purchasing limits have been discussed and may be implemented based on supply, Wiley said, noting that J&J tries its best to not restrict customers’ access to inventory. There is a possibility, he noted, that customers will have to change their main course from turkey to ham based on what’s in stock as Thanksgiving approaches.

“Most things are still available; nothing affects our holiday inventory at this time,” Wiley said.

According to Green’s Grocery manager AJ Flanagan, shortages haven’t cropped up at the Riverside Drive specialty grocery store just yet, which Flanagan attributes to meticulous planning. Before the pandemic, Flanagan was placing orders a day or so before he’d need the items; on this side, he’s placing them a week or more in advance.



“There are always problems in retail, you just roll with it,” Flanagan said. “You order ahead when you need to and back off when you don’t — it’s just like walking a tightrope.”