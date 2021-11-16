Give thanks, supply chain issues haven’t struck Thanksgiving food staples

By now many households are knee-deep in holiday menu planning — or, perhaps your best work is done in the eleventh hour. Whatever the method, one thought that’s crossing minds here in the aftermath of the pandemic is whether your traditional staples will be available this Thanksgiving as supply chain issues hit everything from car parts to plastic silverware.
At this time, local grocers are forecasting relatively smooth sailing in securing the makings of your holiday feast.
According to Darrell Wiley, president and CEO of J&J Foods, some spices are hard to come by this season, like sage, which is still on the shelves, though boasting less variety than usual.
While the store has been told to anticipate shipping delays, Wiley said those issues haven’t cropped up just yet — an advantage of being an independent business, as the products in J&J’s aisles come from multiple suppliers and warehouses, according to Wiley. He noted that these partnerships, which stretch from suppliers in the United States to international suppliers across the pond, helped keep J&J afloat through the pandemic with a wide selection of canned goods.
Purchasing limits have been discussed and may be implemented based on supply, Wiley said, noting that J&J tries its best to not restrict customers’ access to inventory. There is a possibility, he noted, that customers will have to change their main course from turkey to ham based on what’s in stock as Thanksgiving approaches.
“Most things are still available; nothing affects our holiday inventory at this time,” Wiley said.
According to Green’s Grocery manager AJ Flanagan, shortages haven’t cropped up at the Riverside Drive specialty grocery store just yet, which Flanagan attributes to meticulous planning. Before the pandemic, Flanagan was placing orders a day or so before he’d need the items; on this side, he’s placing them a week or more in advance.
“There are always problems in retail, you just roll with it,” Flanagan said. “You order ahead when you need to and back off when you don’t — it’s just like walking a tightrope.”
After 16 years at Green’s, kinks in the supply chain aren’t a phenomena for Flanagan. When issues arise, Green’s looks to scratch-made items as sub-ins for those that are harder to secure.
“We try our best to not tell our customers, ‘No,’” Flanagan said.
The lines of communication are “always open” with Green’s distributors as well as its staff, according to Flanagan, enabling the store to “stay ahead” of any gaps in the supply chain.
According to Ingles Markets Inc. chief financial officer Ron Freeman, Ingles is also in good shape.
“A lot of planning goes into making sure we have the products our customers want for Thanksgiving and that we are adequately staffed to handle the extra shopping,” Freeman said. “That has been more difficult this year, without a doubt.”
Ian Black, assistant manager of Publix on Thompson Bridge Road, said that “everything is working smoothly” companywide and, to his knowledge, none of the stores have reported any issues.
According to Black, Publix has not yet announced whether purchasing limits will be placed on holiday items; he anticipates that, if implemented, they will likely mirror last year’s limitations, which were two turkeys and eight to 10 cranberry sauces per customer.
As for Kroger, Thompson Bridge Road store manager Billy Skaggs said no holiday shortages are projected at this time. As the holidays inch continuously closer, customers will be limited to the amount of turkey and ham they’ll be able to purchase during a given shopping trip, but that’s nothing out of the ordinary, Skaggs said.
At Kroger Marketplace on Jesse Jewell Parkway, store manager Jared Palmer said everything in-house is on the shelves and ready to go. Bare, blue-tagged shelves will indicate items are out of stock due to warehouse issues, he noted, adding that such issues don’t seem to be happening with Thanksgiving staples just yet.