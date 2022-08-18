Filling up on gas, chicken? You can at this new location in Gainesville

Zaxby’s restaurant and Clipper convenience store have opened as neighbors off Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville.
Sharing a driveway between Enota Avenue NW and Christopher Drive, Zaxby’s opened Aug. 8 and Clipper in late July, according to the businesses.
Construction had been “a bit of a process, with some of the supply chain issues,” said Steve Hall, a Clipper executive, in June. “Concrete has been hard to get and is in short supply.”
The joint development has marked something of a business turnover in the area.
Zaxby’s had closed down its store on nearby Riverside Drive, where it had taken over an old Wendy’s restaurant location, to build at the new spot off Thompson Bridge Road. The new Zaxby’s is on a site that has been vacant since a Long John Silver’s restaurant burned in 2012.
And Clipper closed a store it owns at 1180 Thompson Bridge Road the same day it opened the new store, Hall said.
“We took the same personnel from the old store to the new store,” he said. “We would anticipate selling or leasing (the old) property.”