Chamber helping to collect info from businesses seeking 'essential' status

The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce is helping the state collect information from businesses intending to apply for “essential business” status.

“As our region takes action to minimize the spread of COVID-19, one area of significant concern is that governments should consider the impact that their actions might have on essential businesses when they decide that it is necessary to put curfews in place and limit the movements of people,” according to a chamber statement early Wednesday, March 25.

Businesses can go online to provide information that will be shared with the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

A state official “will follow up with the company at the appropriate time,” the chamber said.