Businesses can start approaching banks on April 3 for stimulus loans to cover payroll, other needs

Business owners, including those self-employed, can start taking advantage of a key economic stimulus provision on Friday, April 3.

They can approach a bank that issues U.S. Small Business Administration loans and apply for potentially forgivable loans to cover 2 ½ months of payroll, rent, mortgage interest and utility bills, regional director Ashley Bell said.

The loan limit is $10 million.

“The goal is we want businesses not to let people go during this time,” Bell said. “We want them to keep their employees.”

Employees laid off since Feb. 15 “can be factored into this loan amount,” so they could potentially be rehired, he said.

“Then, if you can show your lender that on June 30 that you kept (employees) on payroll, then we can forgive the entire loan,” Bell said.

The turnaround time on SBA loans is about two weeks, Bell said.

He said businesses can seek a $10,000 emergency advance against the loan at sba.gov until the loan is approved, and it doesn’t have to be paid back if the loan is denied. Businesses can receive those amounts within 72 hours.

The advance is being made possible because Georgia was declared a major disaster by the federal government, Bell said.

Also, he noted, “if you currently have an SBA loan, we’re going to make the payment for you for six months.”

“In how we recover from this, Friday is going to be a big day,” Bell said. “That’ll be our first big step out of this hole.”

And it’s definitely a challenging time for businesses.

Jobless claims have soared the past two weeks amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

In the week ending March 28, the number of initial jobless claims was a record 6.6 million, an increase of 3.3 million from the previous week's revised level, according to a U.S. Department of Labor news release issued Thursday, April 2.

The Georgia Department of Labor processed 133,820 claims during the week of March 22-28, the highest number of claims it has ever processed in a week, the department reported Thursday, April 2.