‘An authentic Southern lifestyle.’ Men’s apparel stocks the shelves in downtown Gainesville

The hunt for menswear stops in downtown Gainesville.
Onward Reserve, an Atlanta-headquartered men’s apparel and lifestyle brand, is slated to open Friday at Gainesville Renaissance.
Founded in 2012 by CEO and University of Georgia alumnus TJ Callaway, the brand offers an array of clothing and accessories, from polos and sportswear to cufflinks and pocket squares, alongside footwear, collegiate gear and distinctive gift items including barware, candles, books and leather goods.
The common thread stitched between each article of clothing and accessory is the brand’s motto, “Live authentically,” nodding to a lifestyle of curating memories in beloved places and authentic moments, “whether it’s that extra nine on the golf course, the early morning chasing a covey in the field, an afternoon on the lake or meeting friends for drinks after a long day at work.”
“It’s really just a collection of my experiences and worldviews,” Callaway said. “It’s me. I love SEC football in the fall, I love to be outdoors hunting and fishing, golf. But also all the better things about life, in my mind — travel, great food and interior design. All these things that make an authentic Southern lifestyle.”
In addition to an online retail presence, the brand has nearly a dozen other storefronts in Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Texas, with another nearing completion in Birmingham, Alabama.
For Callaway, who majored in finance and worked in investment banking for a few years post-college, the original vision for Onward Reserve was for the brand to be an online destination, until he launched the first shop in Athens and “realized how important the stores are to being able to have people fully understand the lifestyle.”
“There’s lots of different ways that you can connect with people online, but you really can’t replicate an in-store experience,” Callaway said.
Though Onward Reserve already has a strong online clientele from the Gainesville area, Callaway gives full credit to the Renaissance’s owner, Doug Ivester, with adding the brand to the square’s retail lineup.
“(Gainesville) was not on our radar until he called and explained what he was doing to enhance what was already a great town square,” Callaway said. “He really sold us on his vision, and I think it’s going to be great.”
Onward Reserve’s hours are set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Its next door neighbor, Taqueria Tsunami, began serving Latin-Asian cuisine last week.
Also in line to occupy the Renaissance’s first-floor retail spaces are Cotto Modern Italian, Kilwin’s Chocolates and Boarding Pass Coffee.
Construction is already underway for Cotto, which shares ownership with Taqueria Tsunami and is slated to open in January.