‘An authentic Southern lifestyle.’ Men’s apparel stocks the shelves in downtown Gainesville

Founded in 2012 by CEO and University of Georgia alumnus TJ Callaway, the brand offers an array of clothing and accessories, from polos and sportswear to cufflinks and pocket squares, alongside footwear, collegiate gear and distinctive gift items including barware, candles, books and leather goods.



The common thread stitched between each article of clothing and accessory is the brand’s motto, “Live authentically,” nodding to a lifestyle of curating memories in beloved places and authentic moments, “whether it’s that extra nine on the golf course, the early morning chasing a covey in the field, an afternoon on the lake or meeting friends for drinks after a long day at work.”

“It’s really just a collection of my experiences and worldviews,” Callaway said. “It’s me. I love SEC football in the fall, I love to be outdoors hunting and fishing, golf. But also all the better things about life, in my mind — travel, great food and interior design. All these things that make an authentic Southern lifestyle.”