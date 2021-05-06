Woman’s skull found in wooded area in Buford

Officers found a woman’s skull in a wooded area of Buford last month, and investigators are asking for help with identification.
Gwinnett Police were called out April 11 to the 2,700 block of Hamilton Mill Road.
“As officers surveyed the scene they located in close proximity behind the woods a human skull,” police wrote in a news release. “A forensic examination determined it to possibly be a Caucasian or mixed race female between the ages of 20-35 years old.”
Regarding the delay in information being released, Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said nothing else was found at the scene to lead the investigation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation sent a forensic drawing Thursday, May 6.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett Police detectives at 770-513-5300.
Anonymous tips can be given at the Crime Stoppers line at 404-577-8477 or at stopcrimeatl.com.
People providing tips can receive a monetary award if the information leads to an arrest and indictment.