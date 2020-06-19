What Sheriff Gerald Couch, Police Chief Jay Parrish say about Trump’s executive order on police reform

Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish and Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch addressed some of the measures in President Donald Trump’s executive order signed Tuesday, June 16, regarding potential police reforms, saying some of the initiatives are already procedure for local departments.



“The Hall County Sheriff’s office already has several of the items in President Trump’s executive order in place, specifically, banning choke holds, mental health training and being state credentialed. We look forward to seeing how the rest of the order unfolds,” Couch said in a statement.

Part of the executive order, Safe Policing for Safe Communities, allows the attorney general to allocate Department of Justice discretionary grant funding for law enforcement agencies that adhere to certain credentialing and information sharing while making resources available for other programs addressing community relations.

Gainesville Police is credentialed through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, where an in-person audit happens every four years and “standards, policies and procedures” are reviewed electronically each quarter, according to the department. The department is also certified through the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.

“We just received our (ninth) award after an independent audit last fall. This award was given meritoriously in the Advanced Accreditation category,” Parrish wrote in an email.