What Sheriff Gerald Couch, Police Chief Jay Parrish say about Trump’s executive order on police reform

Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish and Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch addressed some of the measures in President Donald Trump’s executive order signed Tuesday, June 16, regarding potential police reforms, saying some of the initiatives are already procedure for local departments.
“The Hall County Sheriff’s office already has several of the items in President Trump’s executive order in place, specifically, banning choke holds, mental health training and being state credentialed. We look forward to seeing how the rest of the order unfolds,” Couch said in a statement.
Part of the executive order, Safe Policing for Safe Communities, allows the attorney general to allocate Department of Justice discretionary grant funding for law enforcement agencies that adhere to certain credentialing and information sharing while making resources available for other programs addressing community relations.
Gainesville Police is credentialed through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, where an in-person audit happens every four years and “standards, policies and procedures” are reviewed electronically each quarter, according to the department. The department is also certified through the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.
“We just received our (ninth) award after an independent audit last fall. This award was given meritoriously in the Advanced Accreditation category,” Parrish wrote in an email.
Parrish said chokeholds have been prohibited in the department’s policy “except in deadly force situations.”
“Chokeholds are not permitted to be used or even taught – this would typically be a use of deadly force situation only,” Couch said.
Trump met privately with the families of several black Americans killed in interactions with police before his Rose Garden signing ceremony and said he grieved for the lives lost and families devastated.
“Reducing crime and raising standards are not opposite goals,” Trump said before signing the order, flanked by police officials.
One section of the executive order concerns the creation of a database among federal, state and local law enforcement on excessive use of force.
The database would also “include a mechanism to track, as permissible, terminations or de-certifications of law enforcement officers, criminal convictions of law enforcement officers for on-duty conduct and civil judgments against law enforcement officers for improper use of force.” Officers resigning or retiring while under investigation for use of force would also be noted.
“We believe that this database is needed and will be a great asset to the profession. This will assist in the vetting process, so that only the best of the best are hired for this noble job,” Parrish said.
Couch also agreed with the idea, adding it is somewhat covered through the Georgia Peace Officers and Standards Council.
“We use a Guardian Tracking system to monitor employees, both good and improper conduct. However, nothing beats a thorough background investigation,” Couch said. “This is vitally important for any agency. You would probably be surprised at how many law enforcement agencies, especially smaller ones that conduct rather limited background checks and don’t do their (due) diligence.”
The executive order also authorizes the attorney general to “identify and develop opportunities to train law enforcement officers with respect to encounters with individuals suffering from impaired mental health, homelessness and addiction.”
That might be seen through social workers assisting law enforcement or developing “co-responder programs” that might involve mental health professionals and officers working together.
Gainesville Police started its mental health clinician program earlier this year through two local grants.
“As chief, I see the need for programs like this to be of great value. It is my hope that our program will grow and benefit from the president, including this in the executive order. Our agency continues to be active and work with nonprofits like the United Way and the One Hall groups to address these mental health concerns,” Parrish said.
Couch agreed that these federal funds “in this area would be a great benefit.”
“Unfortunately, folks with mental health issues can and do commit crimes and they end up in our jail or someone else’s. I would hazard to guess well over 50% of the inmates have either diagnosed or undiagnosed mental health issues to some degree,” he said.
One of the latter sections of the executive order calls for several executive branch officials to propose legislation to Congress that could “enhance the tools and resources” to improve best practices and “build community engagement.” One subsection includes programs aimed at improving relationships between law enforcement and their communities.
“These directives are all fully supported and something I believe will help in the vetting process for hiring, and in the retention process of highly trained professional officers. We are a profession. We must use every opportunity to enhance our profession so that the trust in local law enforcement is not lost with the community it is sworn to protect,” Parrish said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.