What Hall court says it needs to catch up on backlog of trials due to pandemic

With the prospect of resuming criminal jury trials in 2021, Hall County’s court administration made a $600,000 request Monday, Nov. 9, to the county’s board of commissioners to revamp its technology for hearings.



In Superior Court, court administrator Jason Stephenson said they have closed out roughly 1,400 fewer cases compared to this time last year.

Through the first three quarters of 2019, Hall County Superior Court had closed out roughly 3,300 cases. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the court this year has only been able to close roughly 1,900 cases, Stephenson said.

This number will only continue to grow with grand jury resuming this week.

"We're down in disposing of cases about 40% ... which means we've just got a lot of work in front of us for January,” Stephenson said.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit Public Defender Brad Morris said they have been working through their caseloads while trying to do some things virtually. Nearly 200 inmates were released from the Hall County Jail in March through pre-trial bond discussions.

"We have a bunch of cases still on the calendar,” Morris said. “Nothing has been indicted for a good while, so there are a lot of cases that are out there. I think the courts are very cognizant of ... safety concerns for the courthouse."