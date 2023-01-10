Watch: Footage shows motorcyclist speed away from deputy on I-985 before fatal crash

A Flowery Branch man who died in a motorcycle crash in December sped away from a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy who attempted to stop him, according to dash camera footage obtained by The Times.
Jeremy Wayne Burney, 28, was traveling north on I-985 around 11 p.m. Dec. 10 before he crashed on the Exit 17 off ramp and died shortly after being transported to the hospital.
WATCH: Motorcyclist speeds away from deputy before fatal crash
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video
A sheriff’s deputy turned on his lights and attempted to stop Burney about a mile before Exit 14, according to the footage. The Sheriff’s Office said Burney was traveling 90-100 mph before the deputy attempted to pull him over.
“We got a motorcycle that just took off at a high rate of speed, but I did not initiate the traffic stop,” the deputy radioed dispatch. About 10 seconds later, the deputy pulled behind Burney, turned on his lights and attempted to stop him.
Burney quickly sped away.
“He’s taking off. He’s splitting lanes,” the deputy radioed to dispatch.
The deputy chased for about a mile before turning off his lights and sirens.
The deputy radioed Georgia State Patrol troopers for backup, according to authorities, and a trooper at Exit 16 saw the motorcycle pass “at a high rate of speed” but didn’t give chase or activate his lights or sirens.
“At the top of the ramp, (Burney) was unable to maintain his lane of travel and struck a curb on the west shoulder,” according to a Georgia State Patrol crash report. Burney “became separated from (the motorcycle) and struck a traffic sign before coming to an uncontrolled rest on the west shoulder of the Exit 17 Off Ramp.”
The crash report says Burney was “exceeding” the speed limit when the crash occurred, but it is not clear how fast he was traveling.