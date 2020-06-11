Driver charged with vehicular homicide, DUI in crash that killed Gainesville woman

A Gainesville man was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide in the June 7 wreck that killed his passenger, according to authorities.
Grechelle Enid Cuevas Lopez, 20, of Gainesville, died Sunday, June 7, on Thompson Bridge Road at Fraser Circle.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out around 12:45 a.m. Sunday to the scene of the single-vehicle wreck.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said investigators believe the driver lost control on Thompson Bridge Road, where the car started to rotate.
“The car vaulted off of the northbound shoulder of the road, went down an embankment and hit several trees,” Booth wrote in a news release.
The driver, Jommar Gabriel Lopez, 20, was taken into custody after receiving treatment for injuries at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Lopez was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide along with driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the road, having an open container, underage consumption of alcohol, operating a vehicle with an expired learner’s permit and speeding.
Lopez was booked Thursday, June 11, into the Hall County Jail, where he remains.
The case is still under investigation.