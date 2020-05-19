Two people displaced after house fire in West Hall

Two adults were displaced after a house fire Tuesday, May 19, in western Hall County.
Hall County firefighters responded around 1 p.m. Tuesday to the 3300 block of Donna Way off of McEver Road, where a 1,500-square-foot home was on fire.
Division Chief Zach Brackett said 70% of the home was in flames, but the fire was extinguished. Crews stayed on the scene Tuesday afternoon to put out hotspots.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Hall County fire marshal.