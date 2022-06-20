Trial set to begin for man accused of forcing children to perform sex acts

A Hall County man accused of inflicting cruel physical pain on four children and forcing them to perform sex acts on one another will go to trial Tuesday, June 21.
Scott Shelby, 47, was charged in a March 2020 indictment with two counts of aggravated child molestation, four counts of child molestation and four counts of first-degree child cruelty. He was originally arrested
Jury selection began Monday, June 20, but was not finished.
Shelby faces the possibility of life in prison.
In one count, Shelby allegedly held a gun to a girl’s head and asked “if she wanted to die,” put feces in her face and held her underwater until she could not breathe.
Another child was made to eat his own vomit, while another child took hot sauce in his nose and eyes, according to the indictment.
All four children were beaten, according to the indictment.
Shelby’s then wife, Rebecca Nguyen, was charged with four counts of second-degree child cruelty for not reporting that the children were being abused, according to the indictment.
The Sheriff’s Office said the four children were 10-15 years old at the time of the alleged abuse from January 2017 through March 2018.
A relative of the children contacted the Division of Family and Children Services in February 2019, who in turn notified the Sheriff’s Office.
Defense attorney Kyle Denslow declined to comment when reached by The Times Monday evening.