Trial set to begin for man accused of forcing children to perform sex acts

A Hall County man accused of inflicting cruel physical pain on four children and forcing them to perform sex acts on one another will go to trial Tuesday, June 21.



Scott Shelby, 47, was charged in a March 2020 indictment with two counts of aggravated child molestation, four counts of child molestation and four counts of first-degree child cruelty. He was originally arrested

https://www.gainesvilletimes.com/news/man-charged-molesting-four-children-wife-accused-not-reporting/

by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office in May 2019.

Jury selection began Monday, June 20, but was not finished.