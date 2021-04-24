Three transported after wreck on Thompson Bridge

Three people, including one juvenile, were transported by ambulance Friday, April 23, after a three-vehicle wreck on Thompson Bridge Road at Ledan Road, according to authorities.
Hall County Fire Services responded around 6:15 p.m. Friday to the wreck and evaluated five total patients.
Two adults were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, and one pediatric patient was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, Fire Services Division Chief Zach Brackett said.
The other two adults refused medical transport, Brackett said.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.
No further details were available.