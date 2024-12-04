Gainesville family of 9 ‘devastated’ after losing home in fire. Here’s how you can help A Red Cross volunteer and an interpreter meet with family members Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at their burned out home on Truelove Road. Firefighters responded to the home around 6 p.m. on Tuesday when the single-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames. A family of 9 lost all their possessions in the blaze. - photo by Scott Rogers A family of nine is "sad and devastated" after a fire destroyed most of their possessions and home in Gainesville on Tuesday.