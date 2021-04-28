Testimony turns to guns, crime scene in Jack Hough slaying

“I’ve been a police officer for a long time, and prior to COVID, seeing someone in a mask got your attention,” Raper said. “It would, especially in very warm weather, … bring attention to you that it’s not the norm to wear a mask in that particular timeframe.”

Raper detailed the state of the car following the shooting while looking at the prosecution’s exhibits. Blood was scattered from the top of the door down, which looked like Hough had put his hand on the door handle to open it, Raper said.

Investigators initially believed the palm prints found on the window were two different hands, but upon further examination it was two left hands which Raper described as a grab and a repositioning.

Assistant District Attorney Kelley Robertson said Tuesday there would be “somewhat of a contradiction in the evidence about the gun that was used to kill Jack Hough.”