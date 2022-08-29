A teen was fatally shot outside a Gainesville Texaco in 2017. The murder case may finally head to trial

The murder case for a Sautee man accused of shooting a Gainesville teenager outside a Texaco with a rifle may soon go to trial after his attorney withdrew his motions regarding mental competency.

Talon Lowery, 23, was indicted in November 2017 with malice murder in the Nov. 2, 2017, shooting of Bryan Ramirez, 18, at the Cleveland Highway Texaco.

Ramirez, who worked at the Texaco, was taking a break outside when he was shot by a rifle from a passing Ford F150.

Lowery was identified as the suspect from a circulating Snapchat video of the shooting.