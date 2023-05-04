Suspect from double shooting in Gainesville shopping center arrested

The Gainesville man suspected in a double shooting Jan. 30 in a Gainesville shopping center has been arrested, according to authorities.

Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 43, was booked Wednesday, May 3, in to the Hall County Jail. His charges were listed as aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

He was tracked to Houston and extradited back to Georgia by the U.S. Marshals.

Police were looking for Vazquez Martinez since the shooting at the Village Shoppes on Dawsonville Highway, more specifically in the parking lot in front of the Ross Dress for Less.

Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said at the time that two men were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition after the shooting. Holbrook said both men survived and were in stable condition days later.

Holbrook said at the time of the shooting that police do not believe it is a random crime and that the people involved knew one another.

The Times has reached out to the Gainesville Police Department and Holbrook for more information on Vazquez Martinez’s arrest.