State insurance office investigating two home fires near Hall/Lumpkin line

State authorities are investigating arsons Monday, Nov. 7, at two homes for sale in Murrayville near the Hall/Lumpkin county border.



The Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office sent arson investigators to work on two fires around 1:05 p.m. Monday at 102 and 106 Pine Corner Drive in Murrayville.

The insurance and safety fire office said both houses were owned by the same building company and were for sale at the time of the fires. No one was inside.

“At the request of Lumpkin County Fire Chief David Whimpy, we dispatched arson investigators to assist with this case,” Commissioner John F. King said in a statement. “Both residences received damage to the outside walls in what have been determined to be intentionally set fires."

The insurance and safety fire office said neither home suffered major damage.

One home will need to replace the siding at an estimated cost of $1,000, while the other home suffered $5,000 in damage to the back wall and siding.

King urged anyone with information on these fires to call the Georgia Arson Control hotline at 800-252-5804.

Georgia Arson Control is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.