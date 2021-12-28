South Hall fire earlier this month killed boy’s 13 chickens

Felicia Waycaster said she believes a heat lamp may have caused the Dec. 15 fire in South Hall that destroyed a chicken coop and killed her son’s 13 chickens.
The fire, which also destroyed a greenhouse, occurred on Dec. 15 in the 400 block of Thunder Road, according to Hall County Fire Rescue. Authorities erroneously described it as a storage building.
Waycaster said her 13-year-old son Carter had raised the chickens since they were chicks.
“It’s been quite an ordeal … to say the least,” Felicia Waycaster said.
Waycaster said her son was at their church’s Nativity scene when the fire occurred.
Of all the chickens cooped on Thunder Road, Jake was Carter’s favorite, Felicia Waycaster said.
“He loved them all, but I think him and Jake … had a different bond,” Felicia Waycaster said.
Hall County EMS Division Chief Christie Grice did not provide any further information on the investigation.