South Hall fire earlier this month killed boy’s 13 chickens

Felicia Waycaster said she believes a heat lamp may have caused the Dec. 15 fire in South Hall that destroyed a chicken coop and killed her son’s 13 chickens.

The fire, which also destroyed a greenhouse, occurred on Dec. 15 in the 400 block of Thunder Road, according to Hall County Fire Rescue. Authorities erroneously described it as a storage building.

Waycaster said her 13-year-old son Carter had raised the chickens since they were chicks.

“It’s been quite an ordeal … to say the least,” Felicia Waycaster said.