Flowery Branch woman shot. Witness says it started over her barking dogs

Update: One woman was shot and another arrested after a dispute between neighbors before noon Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Flowery Branch, police said.

Flowery Branch Police Chief Chris Hulsey said it started as an argument between two women around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Chattahoochee Street and Church Street.

Terry Ryan, owner of Flowery Branch Mini Storage - located across the street from where the shooting occurred - aided the victim until police arrived after he heard a gunshot.

Ryan said the victim told him the argument began when her female neighbor entered her apartment through the back door with a gun, irate that her dogs were barking.

The neighbor then opened fire, striking the woman in the breast and in the wrist, Ryan said the victim told him. By the time Ryan got outside, he saw two women running from the apartment. He said the victim was clutching her breast where she’d been hit while the other woman - who he identified as the victim’s sister - applied pressure to the wound.

“I think (the victim) was running on adrenaline because they ran out of the apartment after (the shooter) took three shots, apparently,” Ryan said.

Ryan described the midday shooting as unusual for the area.

“It’s the quietest town in Georgia,” Ryan said. “It’s a really, really, nice little town. Nothing usually happens.”

Police were still investigating the shooting.

Hulsey said that during the argument, a woman pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

Cpl. Christopher Compton said at least one person was hit and transported for medical treatment.

The suspect was taken into custody. The Times reached out to Hulsey to confirm the details of Ryan’s account, but Hulsey was not immediately available.



