Sheriff address civil rights group’s list of criminal justice reform concerns

In a letter to the Newtown Florist Club and Hall County at large, Sheriff Gerald Couch said his department is “is not here to be a part of the problem but to be a part of the solution” concerning community relations with law enforcement and potential reform.



Couch, who could not attend the club’s open-air conversation Thursday, July 2, due to a prior commitment, provided responses to the club’s policy concerns. He recently spoke with The Times on his plans for his third term as sheriff

“With events such as this forum, our community is able to come together to oppose racism, violence, and vileness which can raise its ugly head when good people stand by and do nothing,” Couch wrote in a letter. “We must remain vigilant and truly be our ‘brother’s keeper’ so that what happened to George Floyd never happens again.”

Floyd was held down by the knee of a police officer for roughly eight minutes and 46 seconds in a widely circulated video. The 46-year-old man died while being detained by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four officers were fired, and criminal charges have been filed.

The Newtown Florist Club presented a list of concerns to law enforcement, including greater transparency, banning no-knock warrants and more body cameras for officers.

Regarding the release of body cam footage in use-of-force incidents, Couch said the department will follow Georgia law and privacy requirements. Releasing the footage when there is a pending case could “impede the trial court’s ability to find an unbiased jury pool,” Couch said.

“If the Sheriff’s Office can release the footage without impeding an ongoing investigation or violating the other requirements, it will be released,” he wrote.