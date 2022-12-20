Sexual assault exams in Hall have been conducted at NGHS. Here’s why victims will be tested at a new site

Rape Response Executive Director Jen Tarnowski said they are aiming to begin offering these exam services in January.

“The goal is to be truly 24/7,” Tarnowski said. “It might take a little bit of time until we get everyone in place, but the hope is to provide the highest level of care for patients, for survivors and their families, and that if somebody is choosing to report that they have the best evidence collection.”

Because of safety and confidentiality concerns, Tarnowski did not want to publicize the location of where the services will be performed. Anyone seeking information can contact Rape Response through its website, raperesponse.com, and its phone number, 770-503-7273.

The target audience would be the six counties served by Rape Response — Hall, Habersham, Lumpkin, White, Forsyth and Dawson — though they will not turn someone away based on location.

NGHS officials said the hospital will provide $50,000 to help with the first-year startup costs of the program.

“We are excited to support Rape Response’s new community-based SANE program,” said Angela Gary, NGHS’ Executive Director of Trauma and Emergency Services, in a statement. “Receiving these services in a community-based environment, and not in the emergency department, is a best practice model and an improvement for victims in our community. We are so pleased Rape Response has developed this new program and are looking forward to partnering with them in this new effort.”

Tarnowski said they began exploring the idea more this summer, looking to accomplish what is best for patients.

“Anything that will give survivors more opportunity to heal, that’s what we want to do,” Tarnowski said.

Someone who has been assaulted will either be referred to Rape Response through law enforcement or the hospital, or that person can reach out to the agency directly.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said this program "could be an excellent solution for the efficiency of rape exams on adult victims and their comfort.”

Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said it will likely not change much about police protocol other than where they need to transport a person who has been assaulted.

“We’ll have a more one-on-one, personal knowledge of the nurses involved in the program than we do at the hospital, just because the hospital system is so large,” Parrish said. “Our detectives will now have single points of contact within the system to speak to about cases.”

Amy Hutsell, the Criminal Justice Coordinal Council’s Human Trafficking, Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Program Director, said survivors of sexual assault can often be seen faster at community-based models compared to their hospital counterparts.

“The vast majority of forensic medical services for sexual assault victims in Georgia are performed on-site in community-based programs,” Hutsell said.

Steckenrider, who will work with contract nurses to facilitate the program, said she was passionate about holding on to kits for people who have chosen not to report their cases to law enforcement.

Statutorily, they are only required to hold on to them for 12 months.

“People change their minds, sometimes a couple years later,” Steckenrider said. “… And the moment they want to move forward, if they ever do, then it’s there and we can help them with the next steps.”

Darragh called the decision a “positive thing that may enable better prosecution of perpetrators should they reoffend.”

“I would encourage all victims of rape to consider reporting in the first place so that the perpetrators can be stopped in their tracks before anybody else is victimized,” the district attorney said. “I also understand the difficulties that are related to that in the minds of many victims and don’t mean by any means to criticize their decision.”

Because of the frequency in which drugs are used in sexual assault cases, Rape Response said they were making it a standard to collect “forensic-quality toxicology samples” that will be submitted to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with the SANE kit.

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council provided a one-time grant to get the project started, which has helped with supplies such as exam stables, storage, lights, camera equipment and more.

Tarnowski expected one-time initial costs would be $50,000, but that does not include the disposable items. A fundraising event next year will move the proceeds toward the SANE project.

“To have the opportunity for healing is truly life-changing,” Tarnowski said. “It is truly an honor and privilege to be a part of that.”



