Police seeking suspect who damaged graves in Oakwood cemetery

Police are looking for a driver that left the road and damaged three graves in the Oakwood Cemetery off of Plainview Road.

Oakwood Police were originally called out the morning of Feb. 3 about horses running loose in the area.

Police Chief Tim Hatch said a car left the roadway, taking out a section of a fence for the house adjacent to the cemetery.

Hatch said at least three graves in the cemetery were damaged.

The police chief did not have information on the suspect, but the vehicle parts recovered at the scene and surveillance footage led him to believe it is a maroon-colored GMC Tahoe or Silverado.

The cemetery is owned and operated by the city.

Oakwood City Manager B.R. White said there is no estimate currently on the damage.

“We’ll probably be contacting some grave restoration or headstone restoration companies to see what it might cost,” White said.

From recent experience, a headstone restoration ran more than $500, White said.