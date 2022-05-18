Police: Russian-speaking woman escapes kidnapper after vehicle stop in Flowery Branch

A Flowery Branch Police traffic stop turned into a kidnapping investigation after a woman, who could only speak Russian, told the officer she had tried to escape multiple times, police said.

Police stopped a Nissan Altima with an expired vehicle registration Monday, May 16, near Phil Niekro Boulevard. A woman in the backseat got out of the car and approached the officer’s car, but she could only speak Russian, Flowery Branch Deputy Chief Todd Templeton said.