Police: Russian-speaking woman escapes kidnapper after vehicle stop in Flowery Branch

A Flowery Branch Police traffic stop turned into a kidnapping investigation after a woman, who could only speak Russian, told the officer she had tried to escape multiple times, police said.
Police stopped a Nissan Altima with an expired vehicle registration Monday, May 16, near Phil Niekro Boulevard. A woman in the backseat got out of the car and approached the officer’s car, but she could only speak Russian, Flowery Branch Deputy Chief Todd Templeton said.
With the help of an off-duty officer who spoke Russian, the officer discovered that the driver, David Shorin, 21, of Lawrenceville, picked up the woman in Sandy Springs and was taking her back to her Flowery Branch home, Templeton said. He said the two knew each other previously.
Templeton said Shorin made “sexual advances” toward the woman during the trip, and she had then tried to get out of the car at a gas station.
The deputy chief said Shorin grabbed the woman and forced her back into the car.
The woman tried multiple times to get out, but Shorin “continuously locked the doors” to stop her from getting out before the traffic stop, Templeton said.
Attorney information was not available for Shorin Wednesday with Magistrate Court.
Shorin was charged with kidnapping, expired registration and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. Shorin is originally from Ukraine, Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said, referencing the incident report from Flowery Branch.
Templeton was not immediately available for further details Wednesday, May 18.