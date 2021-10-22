Police investigating death of homeless man called 'Mayor of Queen City'

Police are investigating the death of a homeless man found Monday, Oct. 18, between the railroad tracks in Gainesville.



Gainesville Police officers responded to the Georgia Avenue and Industrial Boulevard area and found Leon Hines, 66, unconscious between the tracks.

Cpl. Jessica Van said EMTs attempted medical care, but Hines was pronounced dead at the scene.

Van said an autopsy would be scheduled to “further guide the investigation,” on which police were actively working. Van and Lt. Kevin Holbrook did not release any further information when contacted Friday, Oct. 22.

Hines, who was known by some as the “mayor of Queen City,” was a stalwart in Gainesville’s homeless community, knowing the ins and outs.

Christen Lott Hunte said Hines was the first homeless person she met in February when she began doing street outreach. The outgoing and charismatic Hines gave her the lay of the land, as he had been in the homeless community for roughly 20 years.

“He kind of looks out for everyone,” Lott Hunte said. “… Anytime one of the homeless goes missing or we don’t know where they are, we can usually go to him.”

A memorial was planned for Sunday, Oct. 24, to honor Hines and also show members of the homeless community that they matter, Lott Hunte said.