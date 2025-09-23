‘Out for blood’: Jury hears opening statements in Christmas Eve double shooting that left one dead at Gainesville homeless camp Demetrius Few appears in Hall County Superior Court Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, for the first day of his murder trial. Few is charged with malice murder and aggravated assault in the Dec. 24, 2024, fatal shooting of Ashley Cherie Hill, 33, of Gainesville. Marcus Robinson, 36, of Gainesville was also shot multiple times and hospitalized. - photo by Scott Rogers Marcus Robinson is alive today for three reasons.