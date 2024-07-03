One of two charges dismissed in elder neglect case at Lake Lanier campground Gretchen P. Manley-Philyaw appears in Hall County Magistrate Court Wednesday, July 3, 2024, for felony charges of neglect and exploitation of an elder person after Hall County deputies were called out to Shoal Creek Campground on Lake Lanier in Buford after campers reported hearing the elderly woman screaming for help. - photo by Scott Rogers One of two charges for a Buford woman accused of elder neglect were dismissed after a Magistrate Court hearing Wednesday, July 3.