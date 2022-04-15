One killed, another injured in East Hall crash

One man was killed Thursday, April 14, and another man was injured after their car rolled onto its roof and hit a tree, according to authorities.
David Lendon Brooks, 62, of Cleveland, died from the injuries sustained in the single-vehicle wreck around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Lula Road near Julian Wiley Road.
Brooks was driving a Chevrolet Cavalier northbound on Lula Road into a curve when the car left the road, said Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams.
Williams said investigators do not know what may have led Brooks to go off the road.
Brooks lost control of the car, which “rolled onto its roof and into a tree,” Williams said.
Brooks’ passenger, Kenneth Lamar Prophet, 32, of Cleveland, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.