One in critical condition after Monday wreck on Clarks Bridge

Four people, including two toddlers, were transported with serious injuries following a Monday, March 16, wreck on Clarks Bridge Road. One was still considered critical Wednesday, March 18.



The wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday on Clarks Bridge Road near its intersection with Nopone Road.

Crystal Stott, 24, of Dahlonega, was driving an Acura Integra eastbound on Nopone Road, while Brian Gayhart, 71, of Cleveland, was heading southbound in a Chevrolet Silverado on Clarks Bridge Road.

Georgia State Patrol assistant post commander Sgt. C.E. Parker said Stott allegedly failed to yield while turning left and entered the Silverado’s path.

Northeast Georgia Medical Center officials said Crystal Stott was in critical condition after being transported with serious injuries.

John Cronia, 23, of Gainesville, and Stott’s sons, Joshua, 2, and Jaxson, 1, were also in the car and transported for treatment with serious injuries, Parker said.

Hospital officials said Cronia and Joshua were discharged, but no information was listed for Jaxson.

Gayhart and passenger, Sandra Gayhart, 70, of Cleveland, were not injured.

Parker said the investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.