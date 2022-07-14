Officers to crack down on speeding, drunk driving this weekend

Couch said there were 31 traffic fatalities in Hall County in 2020 and 30 fatalities in the county last year. The sheriff said these deaths could all be attributed to impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving or improperly restrained occupants.

So far this year, there have been 11 traffic deaths in Hall County, which is eight deaths fewer than what was seen at this time last year.

“I have sat with the families that have lost someone to a distracted driver, to a speeder. Those are the absolute worst conversations I have to have in my office,” Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard said.

According to data compiled by the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization, there were 9,629 crashes in Hall County in 2021, with 1,923 of those crashes resulting in injuries to the occupants.

That is up considerably from the 8,026 crashes in the county in 2020, with 1,648 of those crashes having injuries.

“(The) 2021 numbers are staggering, highest record number of crashes and fatalities in the state since 2007,” said Powell Harrelson, Governor’s Office of Highway Safety law enforcement coordinator. “So we have to do something about that.”

Sheriff’s Office Lt. Todd Casper said 32 Hall patrol deputies and supervisors will be working on this operation.

The Times has reached out to the Gainesville Police Department on how many officers will participate in the operation.

The Sheriff’s Office did not disclose what areas or times will be under scrutiny other than “every state route in Hall County at various times during the weekend.”

The Interstate 985 and Ga. 365 corridor will also be covered in this operation.

Harrelson said the goal would be to write zero tickets, though that is highly unlikely.



