Oakwood woman had fallen asleep at wheel before crashing into tree

An Oakwood woman asleep behind the wheel at a red light sped off when approached by law enforcement, leading to a chase, crash, and downed power lines, according to authorities.



The incident occurred when a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Flowery Branch Police officer approached a gold Chevrolet Silverado on Old Flowery Branch Road at Mundy Mill Road about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The officers told the 22-year-old woman to place the car in park and to get out of the car. The woman instead drove away, slightly pulling the deputy with her, said Georgia State Patrol Cpl. B.D. Taylor.