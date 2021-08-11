Oakwood woman had fallen asleep at wheel before crashing into tree

An Oakwood woman asleep behind the wheel at a red light sped off when approached by law enforcement, leading to a chase, crash, and downed power lines, according to authorities.
The incident occurred when a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Flowery Branch Police officer approached a gold Chevrolet Silverado on Old Flowery Branch Road at Mundy Mill Road about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
The officers told the 22-year-old woman to place the car in park and to get out of the car. The woman instead drove away, slightly pulling the deputy with her, said Georgia State Patrol Cpl. B.D. Taylor.
The deputy was not injured.
Oakwood Police chased the car as it headed south on Old Flowery Branch Road toward McEver Road, where the woman tried to pass another car on the right shoulder, Taylor said..
The Oakwood woman’s car hit the passenger side of the other vehicle and continued south on Stephens Road, Taylor said. The other driver was not injured.
The Chevrolet Silverado swerved off the road near the intersection of Pleasant View Circle, drove in and out of a ditch then struck a tree while airborne, Taylor said.
The car also hit a utility pole support wire, which caused downed power lines, Taylor said. The woman was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with visible but non-life threatening injuries.
After the crash, the woman admitted to using heroin before driving, Taylor wrote in an email, adding that suspected heroin and a syringe were found in the car.
The Sheriff’s Office and Oakwood Police are obtaining warrants for felony obstruction and fleeing and eluding, respectively.
Taylor said the woman also faces charges of reckless driving, hit and run, failure to maintain lane, driving with a suspended license, possession of a Schedule I drug and DUI of drugs(less safe).