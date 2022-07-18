Oakwood man indicted on 7 counts in February home invasion

An Oakwood man has been indicted for breaking into a home and assaulting two people with a gun in February.
Christopher Wayne Acker, 38, was indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court on two counts of home invasion in the first degree, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon tied to an alleged invasion.
Acker forcibly entered a home in North Forsyth occupied by two victims, assaulted both with a firearm and “did unlawfully confine and detain [the victims] without legal authority,” according to the indictment.
Acker has been in jail since Feb. 8 and is being held on no bond.
In February, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said a “masked gunman” entered a home on Browns Bridge Road on Feb. 3 and demanded the victims inside open a safe.
Officials said the “preliminary investigation indicates the victims were targeted by the suspect who had knowledge of the home and contents inside the safe” and no one was injured in the incident.