Oakwood man indicted on 7 counts in February home invasion

An Oakwood man has been indicted for breaking into a home and assaulting two people with a gun in February.

Christopher Wayne Acker, 38, was indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court on two counts of home invasion in the first degree, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon tied to an alleged invasion.

Acker forcibly entered a home in North Forsyth occupied by two victims, assaulted both with a firearm and “did unlawfully confine and detain [the victims] without legal authority,” according to the indictment.



