A Norcross man charged in a drive-by shooting at Aqualand Marina on Lake Lanier last month appeared for a committal hearing Friday, Aug. 11, where an investigator testified that he was intoxicated, started an altercation over a Jet Ski and was hit in the head with a bottle before getting in his car and firing two gunshots at a woman, a man and the man’s 3-year-old child while driving away.
Norcross man accused in drive-by shooting at Lake Lanier started altercation over Jet Ski, investigator says