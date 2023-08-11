By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Norcross man accused in drive-by shooting at Lake Lanier started altercation over Jet Ski, investigator says
Emmanuel De Jesus Salce appears in Hall County Magistrate Court Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, for a committal hearing. Salce is charged in a drive-by shooting at Aqualand Marina after a dispute over a personal watercraft, according to authorities. - photo by Scott Rogers
A Norcross man charged in a drive-by shooting at Aqualand Marina on Lake Lanier last month appeared for a committal hearing Friday, Aug. 11, where an investigator testified that he was intoxicated, started an altercation over a Jet Ski and was hit in the head with a bottle before getting in his car and firing two gunshots at a woman, a man and the man’s 3-year-old child while driving away.