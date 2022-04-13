More charges for man accused of killing mother; pastor says woman was ‘sweet person'

For more than 30 years, Angela Shields attended services led by the Rev. Bill Long Jr.
In all of those years, Long said Shields was someone who was generous with compliments, always respectful and amicable to others.
“She was just a sweet person all the way around,” Long said. “If she was hurting, you wouldn’t know it.”
Long said Shields joined the choir at the church in Gainesville before Long founded Action Word Ministry in Buford roughly 10 years ago.
Shields’ son, Marcus Alfredo Flores, 33, of Gainesville, now faces more charges related to the death of his mother, including allegedly stealing her debit or credit card, according to authorities.
Flores was charged with malice murder in the April 4 death of his mother, Angela Shields, 63.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered Shields’ body after a welfare check in the 2,100 block of Chicopee Street.
Warrants obtained by The Times last week showed Flores was accused of cutting and slicing Shields’ face, head, back and buttocks.
Sheriff’s Office investigators took out more warrants for felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and financial transaction card theft.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Flores was in possession of a card that he “apparently stole from his mother.”
Williams was unsure what kind of card it was and if there was any evidence of him using it.
Flores was also previously charged with terroristic threats and acts for telling a deputy April 5 “that (the deputy) was going to die when he got off work and that (the) deputy did not know who worked for him,” according to the warrant.
Williams did not have information on the autopsy, adding that investigators conducted more interviews Monday, April 11, to determine the timeline leading up to Shields’ death.
Defense attorney Andy Maddox did not immediately return a request for comment after previously declining to comment Thursday, April 7.
Long said he didn’t know Flores particularly well but that the man was always respectful to him when they crossed paths.