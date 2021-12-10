'Mom scares her' - 1 year after mother killed her children, this is a look at their DFCS case

DFCS, which had been involved in the family’s life for roughly 15 months before the deaths, said in October that there was no information that showed the girl or her younger brother were not safe.



The Times reached out to the local DFCS office for an interview regarding the case and any subsequent review, but that interview request was forwarded to the state office.

After weeks of requests, DFCS sent a public statement to The Times:

“In the months following this tragedy, the Division has reviewed the case multiple times, looking for any indication that the children’s lives were in danger. This included a review of the work of the Division to assess the safety of a child, the protective capacity of their caregiver, and the level of intervention needed, if any, to keep the child safe. While the file does contain two previous reports for this family, the information gathered gives no indication of the potential violence of the mother against her children; furthermore, no information could be validated that indicated the children were not safe to remain in her care. We remain deeply saddened by the loss of these two lives and will continue to review the circumstances leading up to the day their mother took their lives and work to learn everything we can to prevent this from happening to another child.”

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2 p.m. Dec. 11 to a report that a woman had cut herself at a home on Crescent Drive. They found Jaramillo-Hernandez with serious injuries to her neck and her two children dead. Blood covered the walls. The two children were found wearing pajamas and facemasks, lying side by side in a bed with their throats slit.