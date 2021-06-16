Man sentenced in federal bank fraud case

A Snellville man was sentenced to two years in federal prison in a federal bank fraud case, according to court documents.



Simon Ilunga was sentenced June 7 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and bank fraud. Ilunga was one of three men who has been charged in the case involving more than $100,000 from SunTrust Bank accounts, and the other two men were previously sentenced.

Ilunga was accused of providing another man with names, bank account information and copies of signature cards from SunTrust bank account holders, according to federal court documents.